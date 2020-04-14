|
Craig Schickram, 57, of Tamaqua passed into the loving arms of the Lord and loved ones Sunday at Weatherwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Weatherly, from complications of the COVID-19 virus.
Born Wednesday, Sept. 19, 1962, in Coaldale, the son of the late Herbert W. and Helen A. (Schoener) Schickram, Craig attended Schuylkill Intermediate Unit in Marlin for both school and work.
Craig was a ray of sunshine no matter who he was around. The entire neighborhood loved Craigie as one of their own growing up and he played with all of the neighborhood kids, who treated him as their equal. Strong as a bull, Craig won multiple awards for his participation in over the years, and earned his way to the Pennsylvania State competition. Craig also took second place in a soapbox derby where he dressed his car as "Herbie the Love Bug." Craig was always fun to be around at family gatherings.
During Craig's leisure time he enjoyed listening to his albums, mostly the Chipmunks, sitting Indian style and rocking to the beat. Craig also enjoyed watching "Hee-Haw," "The Three Stooges" and Benny Hill. Craig will be missed by not only his family but also by all of the peoples hearts he touched over the years.
Craig was recently predeceased by his brother, John H. Schickram, on Dec. 14, 2019.
Surviving are his brother, Wayne Schickram and his wife, Louise, Tamaqua; sister, Debra Kay Radishofski and her husband, Dave, Hazleton; sister-in-law, Carol A. Schickram, Hometown; nieces, Amy Rarick and her husband, Edward Rarick, Lehighton; Molly Pavia, Tamaqua; Johnna Schickram, Hometown; and Amanda Radishofski and her companion, Rodd Wynn, Mechanicsburg; nephews, Steve Schickram and his wife, Lauren Schickram, Tamaqua; and Eric Radishofski and his companion, Natasha Carey, Kansas City, Kan.; and 10 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Peace be with you Craig.
Private interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Tamaqua.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 14, 2020