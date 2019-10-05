Home

Cynthia Rose Petruzzi

Cynthia Rose Petruzzi Obituary
Cynthia Rose Petruzzi, 74, of Hazleton passed away Thursday in Lehigh Valley Medical Center, Allentown.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Helen Demko.

Prior to retiring she was the co-owner and operator of Petruzzi's Pizzeria in Hazleton. Cynthia was a member of Most Precious Blood Church.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her son, Jamie; and sister and brother, Marilyn and Robert.

Surviving is her husband, Daniel Petruzzi; a son, Frank; grandchildren, Angel and Michael; and great-grandchildren, Victoria, William and Olivia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Most Precious Blood Church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Friends may call Wednesday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.

Fierro Funeral Service Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 5, 2019
