Cyril F. Dougherty Jr.

Cyril F. Dougherty Jr. Obituary
Cyril F. Dougherty Jr., 57, died Wednesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore, after a long battle with cancer.

He was born to Jeanette and Cyril Dougherty Sr.

Cyril was the third youngest of four siblings. Cyril has a sister remaining, Lisa Dougherty-Sholtis, as well as two daughters, Amber and Colleen Dougherty.

He worked for Amazon in Hazleton over the past five years, but served most of his time at Tri-County Business Machines. Cyril found joy in making others laugh and had a heart of gold.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 7768 Blue Ridge Trail, Mountain Top, with the Rev. Louis Aita, pastor, officiating.

Burial will follow at 3 p.m. in St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 12, 2020
