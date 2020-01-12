|
Cyril F. Dougherty Jr., 57, died Wednesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born to Jeanette and Cyril Dougherty Sr.
Cyril was the third youngest of four siblings. Cyril has a sister remaining, Lisa Dougherty-Sholtis, as well as two daughters, Amber and Colleen Dougherty.
He worked for Amazon in Hazleton over the past five years, but served most of his time at Tri-County Business Machines. Cyril found joy in making others laugh and had a heart of gold.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 7768 Blue Ridge Trail, Mountain Top, with the Rev. Louis Aita, pastor, officiating.
Burial will follow at 3 p.m. in St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 12, 2020