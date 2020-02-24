|
Cyril M. Ciculya, 77, of Beaver Meadows died Friday evening at Weatherwood Nursing Home, Weatherly, where he had been a guest.
He was born in Hazleton, the son of the late Peter and Susan Hricak Ciculya.
He was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Beaver Meadows.
Cyril and his wife, Shirley, were married 53 years.
Cyril was a devoted and loving husband and father to his three sons. He loved camping, fixing cars, his dog, Bella, and working in the coal industry. Cyril faced many challenges in life with depression and mental illness. He was a strong man who overcame many struggles.
He was a man with deep faith.
Prior to retiring, he was employed by Skippy Footwear and, lastly, by Pagnotti Coal Co. for 18 years.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Christopher and Curtis Ciculya; and his brothers, Peter and Bernard Ciculya. He was the last surviving member of his parents and siblings.
He is survived by his wife, the former Shirley Mae Kokinda, Beaver Meadows; his son, Corey Ciculya, Beaver Meadows; niece, Annette Ciculya; and nephew, David Ciculya and wife, Lori; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday in Ss. Peter and Paul B.C.C., Beaver Meadows, with the Office of Christian Burial.
Interment will be in the parish cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are under the Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 24, 2020