He was born in Mountain Grove, the son of the late Joel and Emma Boyle Wittig. Prior to retirement, he was employed at Shultz Tire Retreading in Delano for 44 years as head foreman.



Dale was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton, where he was very active in the church and also a life member of the 3rd degree of West Hazleton Knights of Columbus.



Surviving are his beloved wife of 59 years, the former Cecelia Skitski; his beloved children, Daniel Wittig and his wife, Gloria, of Newtown Square; and Joan Wittig, of Albuquerque, N.M.; a sister, Carol Robbins, of Bloomsburg; and several nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. in Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton.



Internment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, West Hazleton.



The family will receive friends in the church Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of service.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in his memory be made to Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 213 W. Green St., West Hazleton, PA 18202.



