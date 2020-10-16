Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Chapel - Drums
530 W. Butler Drive
Drums, PA 18222
(570) 708-3084

Dale W. Schell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale W. Schell Obituary

Dale W. Schell, 91, of Drums died Tuesday evening at Smith Health Care, Mountain Top.

Born in Nescopeck on Nov. 13, 1928, he was the son of the late Boyd and Hannah (Slusser) Schell.

In Dale's youth, he worked as a farm equipment and auto mechanic. He then became a service technician for  Sears, Roebuck and Co. at both the Frackville and Hazleton locations until his retirement in 1990.

Dale was active in the Cub and Boy Scouts in Drums. He also loved country and square dancing late into his senior years.

Preceding Dale in his death, in addition to his parents, were his brothers, Lee and Jay Schell; and sisters, Geneva Kanouse, Catherine Murphy, Beatrice Hoffman, Dorothy Sanders and June Bert.

Surviving are his wife of 70 years, Lorraine (Heller) Schell; sister, Betty Morgan; sons, Barry A. Schell and his wife, Barbara; and Brian D. Schell and his wife, Sharon; daughter, Karen A. Howley and her husband, Kenneth; grandsons, Paul; Timothy and his wife, Jeanine; and Matthew Schell; granddaughters, Erin Steiner and her husband, Nick; and Allison and her companion, Chase Diem; and great-grandson, Timothy Jr.

A private viewing will take place at the convenience of the family at the Butler Chapel of Krapf & Hughes Funeral Homes, 530 W. Butler Drive, Drums, with a graveside service to follow in St. John's Lutheran and UCC Cemetery.

Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family through their Butler Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dale can be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church St. Johns, 772 St. Johns Road, St. Johns, PA 18247 or Smith Health Care Mountain Top, 453 S. Main St., Mountain Top, PA 18707

Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -