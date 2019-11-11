Home

McNulty Funeral Home
494 E Butler Dr
Freeland, PA 18224
(570) 636-3330

Daniel Novak

Daniel Novak Obituary
Daniel Novak, 61, of Freeland, passed away Saturday at Allied Hospice, Scranton.

Born in Coaldale, he was the son of Victoria Pizzinato Bittner and the late Francis Novak.

He was of Catholic faith.

Daniel was an assembler for United Rehabilitation Services, Hazleton.

He loved going to Florida and sports, especially Penn State.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are brothers, Joseph and James; sister, Maria Novak Morrison; and nieces, Ashley and Emily Morrison and Megan Novak.

Friends and relatives are invited to graveside services at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Ann's Cemetery, Freeland.

McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 11, 2019
