|
|
Daniel P. Bobby, 77, of Freeland passed away Saturday evening at his home.
Born in Freeland, he was the son of the late Michael and Mary (Katus) Bobby.
Dan was a graduate of Foster Twp. High School and earned a degree from the Pennsylvania School of Banking at Bucknell University.
Previously, Dan was the branch manager and assistant treasurer of the First Valley Bank of Hazleton.
He was honored in 1983 and 1986 as the outstanding associate member of the Freeland Area Jaycees and, as a charter member, served for two years as treasurer.
Prior to retiring, Dan had worked as a phlebotomist at area hospitals and also worked at Garland Industries.
He was a member of the Freeland Borough Council. He was also a previous member of the Freeland Survey Committee; Freeland Elks; Hazleton Lions Club; Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce, of which he was on the board of directors; and the American Institute of Banking.
Dan led a full and meaningful life, contributing generously to the numerous organizations and clubs to which he belonged. He was an outstanding pillar of the Freeland community and was dedicated to aiding any way possible.
The Department of Health certified him as an EMT instructor, enabling him to teach correct procedures to the Freeland Ambulance personnel. He was also very active with the Freeland Fire Department, the Eckley Miners' Village Association and the Eckley Miners' Players.
Dan would cook or do whatever was needed to advance the local organizations in his community.
He was a member of St. Michael's Orthodox Church, Freeland, and was past president of the church.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were brothers, George, John and Michael; and sisters, Mary, Helen, Anna and Eva.
Surviving are a brother, the Rev. David Bobby, retired U.S. Army chaplain, and wife, Jean, North Carolina; a sister, Martha Bobby, Hazleton; and several nieces and nephews.
The Right Rev. Protopresbyter Lawrence Barriger will celebrate the Office of Christian Burial on Saturday at 11 a.m. in St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 451 Fern St., Freeland.
Burial will be in Ss. Peter and Paul Eastern Greek Catholic Cemetery, Freeland.
Family and friends may call at the church Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.
Memorial donations to the Freeland Ambulance Association, Freeland Fire Department or to a local organization of one's own choosing would be appreciated.
McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 5, 2019