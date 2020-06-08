|
|
David B. Vincent, 66, of West Hazleton passed away early Saturday morning at his residence.
He was born in Garrison, N.D., son of the late George and Betty Lee Gilbert Vincent.
A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he served from 1972 to 1976 as a patternmaker. He was a graduate of Penn State, class of 1981 with a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering.
He was employed for a number of years by Barrett Haentjens & Co. as an engineer.
He was a member of American Legion Post 76, Hazleton, Freeland American Legion Riders Post 473, Hazleton Area Pool League and the ECUS Club.
He is survived by his wife, the former Ruth Buck; his two sons, Eric D. Vincent, Hazleton; Christopher L. Vincent, Hazleton; brothers and sisters, Timothy Vincent and his wife, Rose, Lansford; Kevin Vincent and his wife, Sue, North Carolina; Sharon Oravec and her husband, Timothy, Andres; Rob Vincent and his wife Marcy, Jim Thorpe; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc. and are being held at the convenience of the family, with interment in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 8, 2020