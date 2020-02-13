Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph A Moran Funeral Home Inc
229 W 12Th St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-8341

David C. Jones

Add a Memory
David C. Jones Obituary
David C. Jones, 59, of Hazleton passed away Monday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

Born in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of the late Kelly and Lois (Fox) Jones.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were two brothers.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Barbara Pahler; daughter, Sara Jones; sons, David and Curtis Jones; six grandchildren; brothers, Kelly and Thomas Jones; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family and are under the direction of Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton.

Condolences may be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -