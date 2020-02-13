|
|
David C. Jones, 59, of Hazleton passed away Monday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.
Born in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of the late Kelly and Lois (Fox) Jones.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were two brothers.
He is survived by his longtime companion, Barbara Pahler; daughter, Sara Jones; sons, David and Curtis Jones; six grandchildren; brothers, Kelly and Thomas Jones; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family and are under the direction of Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton.
Condolences may be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 13, 2020