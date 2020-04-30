|
David "Dave" Charles Rothrock, 71, of State College died April 15 in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born June 9, 1948, in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Clarence and Almeta Rothrock.
On March 1, 1980, he married Michele D. McNary, who survives at home.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two brothers, Scott Rothrock (Lori), New Bern, N.C.; Paul Rothrock (Amanda), Middletown; and two sisters, Sally Martino (Francis), Weatherly; and Holly Rothrock, Hemet, Calif.; along with seven nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Deanna Kresge (Edwin), Bear Creek.
Dave graduated from Weatherly High School in 1966 and served four years in the U.S. Air force, which included two years in Vietnam. In 1976, he graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a degree in education. After teaching a short while, he worked at the U.S. Postal Service, Bellefonte, for more than 27 years before retiring in 2010.
Those of us who knew and loved Dave would describe him as a "one of a kind" personality. He was a snappy dresser who sought out interesting patterns and color combinations. Generous to a fault, kind, compassionate and patient, he was also well known for his sense of humor and dry wit. He had the unique ability to come up with a nickname for just about everyone he met and eventually embraced the nickname his wife gave to him, "The Lovable Curmudgeon." He was a loyal and supportive friend and was proud of having maintained several decades long friendships.
Dave was a lifelong fan of the Detroit Tigers and the Dallas Cowboys, no small feat living in the middle of Steeler country. His status as a "super fan" was demonstrated in 1996, when he and his brother celebrated the Cowboys Super Bowl win over the Steelers in true "Dave" fashion, arriving at a local State College sports bar dressed in head to toe Cowboys gear.
But by far, what gave Dave's life its purpose and meaning was his relationship with God. In 1976, he was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses, afterward spending five years in the full-time ministry. He was zealous about sharing the good news of God's Kingdom, being used to help others develop their own relationship with God. This included serving as a spiritual advisor to inmates at Rockview State Prison for many years and living in Central America to support the preaching work of a small congregation in Costa Rica.
Dave's Bible based hope sustained him and he looked forward to the time when he, the earth and mankind would be restored to the condition God originally intended.
He is greatly missed and his friends and family look forward to seeing him again when all things are new. (Revelation 21:3-4)
Unfortunately, due to current circumstances, a public memorial will not be possible, but may be planned in the future.
Please share a message or a memory on the Memory Wall of Dave's obituary page at www.pasimplecremation.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 30, 2020