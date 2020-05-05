Home

Butler Chapel - Drums
530 W. Butler Drive
Drums, PA 18222
(570) 708-3084

David Edward "Pop" Davies

David Edward "Pop" Davies Obituary
David "Pop" Edward Davies, 91, of Tomhicken passed away Sunday at Mountain City Nursing Home.

He was born in Mountain Grove on Feb. 20, 1929, the son of Hazel and David Davies.

Pop spent more than 69 years married to the love of his life, Lorraine. Left to mourn him are their children, Sherleen (Bob) St. James, Oneida; Deborah (Jerry) Storaska, Weston; Judy (Donald) Holling, Sugarloaf Twp.; Brian (Cassie) Davies, Texas; Mickey Harker, Tomhicken; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents and siblings, William (Agnes), Claud (Helen), Janette "Nettie" (Byron) and Susan (George).

Pop didn't like a lot of fuss about him but he sure knew how to celebrate. His family looks forward to being able to remember him during a memorial service at a future date.

The family has entrusted care and arrangements to the Butler Chapel of Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home.

Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 5, 2020
