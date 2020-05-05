|
David "Pop" Edward Davies, 91, of Tomhicken passed away Sunday at Mountain City Nursing Home.
He was born in Mountain Grove on Feb. 20, 1929, the son of Hazel and David Davies.
Pop spent more than 69 years married to the love of his life, Lorraine. Left to mourn him are their children, Sherleen (Bob) St. James, Oneida; Deborah (Jerry) Storaska, Weston; Judy (Donald) Holling, Sugarloaf Twp.; Brian (Cassie) Davies, Texas; Mickey Harker, Tomhicken; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents and siblings, William (Agnes), Claud (Helen), Janette "Nettie" (Byron) and Susan (George).
Pop didn't like a lot of fuss about him but he sure knew how to celebrate. His family looks forward to being able to remember him during a memorial service at a future date.
The family has entrusted care and arrangements to the Butler Chapel of Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 5, 2020