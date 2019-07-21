David F. Shanno

Add a Memory Share This Page Email David F. Shanno, 81, of Washington Crossing died July 14 at his home with family by his side.



Born in Hazleton, David was the beloved husband of 55 years to Katherine Pagan Shanno and son of the late George E. and Mary Grenfell Shanno.



David was a graduate of Hazleton High School, Class of 1955. He received his bachelor's degree in mathematics and philosophy from Yale University in 1959 and his Ph.D. in applied mathematics from Carnegie Mellon University in 1967.



David's career spanned many years. He was on the faculty at University of Chicago, University of Arizona, University of California at Davis and the University of Toronto. He came back east in 1986 and took a position at Rutgers University and stayed for 22 years until his retirement in 2008.



David's research in the field of continuous optimization in applied mathematics was trailblazing and he received several awards for his work.



He was a warm, generous and unpretentious man who enjoyed traveling, classical music, art and the company of family and friends over a good meal with pleasant conversation. David volunteered his time at the Bowman's Hill Wildflower Preserve in New Hope. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and colleagues.



In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his two sons, George Shanno and his wife, Lucy, Portland, Ore.; and Ian Shanno and his fiancée, Marilyn Burke, San Diego, Calif.; a brother, Robert Shanno, Hazleton; and two dear grandchildren, Hugh and Theo.



A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1680 Aquetong Road, New Hope. David's family will receive condolences from 2 p.m. to service time.



Interment will be private in Pittsburgh.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bowman's Hill Wildflower Preserve for the benefit of Nursery and Propagation Department, 1635 River Road, New Hope, PA 18938.



Funeral arrangements are by Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home Inc., www.fluehr.com.

