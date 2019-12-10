|
David G Demshock Sr., 67, of Nuremberg passed away Saturday afternoon at Shenandoah Senior Living Community following a one-year illness.
Born in Hazleton on Jan. 29, 1952, he was the son of the late Joseph Jr. and Anna (Kokinda) Demshock, and spent the past 45 years in Nuremberg after moving from Hazleton.
David was an electrician for S.H. Sharpless, Hazleton, for 40 years and later for Big Lots Distribution Center, Tremont. He was a member of Nuremberg-Weston Volunteer Fire Company for 44 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on his Mopar vehicles.
Surviving are his wife of the past 44 years, the former Donna Lutz, to whom he was married May 10, 1975, in Hazleton; three sons, David Jr. and his wife, Mary Jo, Nuremberg; Daniel Sr. and his wife, Danielle, Nuremberg; and Douglas and his companion, Maria Lee, Sugarloaf Twp.; three grandchildren, Craig and his wife, Jessica, Daniel Jr. and Dalena; two brothers, Joseph and his wife, Diane, and John, all of Hazleton; several nieces and nephews; and his two pet dogs, Murphy and Molly.
His funeral will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen. Burial will follow in Nuremberg Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 10, 2019