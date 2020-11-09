Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1265 Rock Glen Rd
Rock Glen, PA 18246
(570) 384-3312

David Hiram Dodd Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Hiram Dodd Jr. Obituary

David Hiram Dodd Jr., 48, of Hazleton passed away  Friday in Hazleton.

Born in Elizabeth, N.J., on March 15, 1972, he was the son of Betty (Domogauer) Proctor, Nuremberg, and the late David Dodd Sr. and spent the past 30 years in Hazleton after moving from Bradford County.

David was a motorcycle mechanic for Death Row Motorcycles, Drums, and formerly Vreeland Harley-Davidson, Bloomsburg. He was a member of Black Creek United Methodist Church. His children meant everything to him; he had a strong love of family and religion and enjoyed motorcycles.

He was preceded in death, in addition to his father, by a brother, Paul Dodd.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his wife, the former Annemarie Drasher; a son, David Hiram Dodd III, Hazleton; a daughter, Jessica Lee Dodd, West Palm Beach, Fla.; children, (Cody, Danielle and David); a step-daughter, Justice Coxe, Hazleton; three sisters, Darlene Baker and her husband, David, Nuremberg; Tammy Johnson and her husband, Ronald, Wyalusing; and Ronnie Domogauer, Ashland; a brother, Alfred Dodd, Lakeland, Fla.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces,  nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.

His funeral will be held Friday at 8 p.m. at Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen. Friends may call at the funeral home Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hazleton Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 481, Hazleton PA 18201.

Online condolences may be entered, more information is available, and a funeral care fund has been established at www.harmanfuneral.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -