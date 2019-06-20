Home

Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc
542-544 N Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-3341

David J. Horn

Obituary

David J. Horn Obituary
David J. Horn, 91, of Hazleton died early Wednesday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

He was born in Atlantic City, N.J., the son of the late Harry and Fannie (Kelmer) Horn.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served in World War II. Prior to retiring, he worked for the U.S. government and last worked at Genetti Motor Lodge.

He is preceded in death by his wife, the former Betty J. Rasan, in 2001, and several brothers. He was the last surviving member of his siblings and parents.

He is survived by his children, Mark Horn, at home; Mary Somoga, Plains Twp.; Joseph Horn and his wife, Tammy, Middletown; four grandchildren, Veronica, Jonathan, Bradley and Danika Horn; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and relatives may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.

Services will be held at 8 p.m. Interment with military honors will be held in Calvary Cemetery at a later time.

Published in Standard-Speaker on June 20, 2019
