David J. Sell Sr.

David J. Sell Sr. Obituary
David J. Sell Sr., 73, of Hazleton, passed away Oct. 27 at the Pavilion at St. Luke Village after a long battle with cancer.

Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Ernest and Elsa (Licurgo) Sell.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his brother, Walter Sell, and his daughter, Wendy Sell.

Surviving are his son, David J. Sell Jr.; sisters, Joan Sell and Jane Sell; and granddaughter, Stephanie Sell.

A memorial service will be held today at 3:30 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 380 E. Arthur Gardener Parkway, Hazleton.

Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 9, 2019
