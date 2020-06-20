|
|
David J. Sluck, 86, resident of the Veterans Victory House, Waltersboro, S.C., husband to Eleanor (Green) Sluck of 60 years, passed away peacefully Tuesday.
Born Sept. 3, 1933, in Ebervale, he was the son of the late Joseph and Verna (Contrash) Sluck.
He was a member of St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church. David graduated from Hazle Twp. High School in 1953. He loved sports and played high school football and he was the team captain. He would share many stories of playing football in high school.
After high school, he entered the military. From 1953 to 1956, he served in the U.S. Army Airborne. Later he worked at General Foam, then Down River until he retired.
He enjoyed hiking many miles in the woods until his macular degeneration prevented him from walking.
He is survived by a brother, Joseph Sluck and his wife, Kathy, Sugarloaf Twp. He was a wonderful father to his children, Sharon Page and husband, Rodger, Johns Island, S.C.; David Sluck, Ebervale; and Darryl Sluck and wife, Lisa, Canyon, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Sluck and his wife, Sandy, and grandson, David Elijah Sluck.
He loved his nine grandchildren and his 12 great-grandchildren. With a special place in his heart for Ms. Rose. He has several sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews that he will be missed by.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania.
Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, S.C., 843-722-8371.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 20, 2020