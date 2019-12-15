|
David "Rev" Singley, 63, formerly of Onedia, passed away Friday at the Manor at St. Luke Village.
Born in Hazleton on Oct. 29, 1956, he was the son of the late Francis and Ruth Singley.
David loved playing the guitar and writing music with his childhood best friend, Larry Bott. He was an avid skydiver, having made over 3600 jumps with the Above the Poconos Skydivers. He especially enjoyed sharing his love of skydiving with his son, Kyle, who followed in his footsteps and continues to jump at the Hazleton Municipal Airport. He was known as "The Rev" at the airport and enjoyed performing the marriage ceremony of the current World Guinness Record holder Don Keller and his wife, Darlene, at the airport.
David especially enjoyed visits from his granddaughters, Alivia and Kaydence, and daughter-in-law, Dolly.
Surviving, in addition to his son, Kyle, are children, Elizabeth Firsten and Eric Singley; brother, Francis Singley Jr., Oneida, and wife Bernardine; his sister and caregiver, Donna Palmero, Hazleton, and her husband Wesley. David is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Private arrangements are being made by the family at Krapf and Hughes Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Palermo Heart to Heart to help support the Beads of Courage Program; PO Box 304, Drums, PA 18222.
The program assists children and teens who are fighting cancer and other serious health issues.
Krapf and Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the family through their Hazle Chapel in Hazleton.
Condolence messages may be entered in the family memorial guest book at ww.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 15, 2019