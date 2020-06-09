|
|
Debbie A. Tulay, 61, of Buck Mountain Road, Weatherly, passed away in the loving care of her family Sunday, while a patient at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born Monday, May 18, 1959, in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Billman and the late Fern (Gerhard) Billman. She was the beloved wife of Robert L. Tulay for 43 years.
Debbie was a graduate of Weatherly Area High School, class of 1977. She worked as a supervisor at PPL and retired after a career of 42 years.
In her spare time, Debbie enjoyed playing bingo.
Surviving are sons, Brian R. Tulay, Charleston, S.C.; Kevin M. Tulay and his wife, Alison, Swoyersville; daughter, Amy L. Guth and her husband, Michael, Weatherly; brother, Richard Billman and his wife, Suzy, Weatherly; sister, Nelda Seibel and her husband, Ronnie, Weatherly; grandchildren, Audrey, Luke, Jeremy and Abby.
Private arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly, 570-668-2550.
Memorials in Debbie's name may be made in care of Weatherly Area Community Library, P.O. Box 141, Weatherly, PA 18255.
To share a fond memory of Debbie or offer condolences to the family, visit www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 9, 2020