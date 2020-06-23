|
Deborah A. Schoppe, 65, of Black Creek Twp. passed away Sunday at her home.
Born in Weston on Jan. 2, 1955, she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret (Skoff) Supon. She was raised in Weston and resided in Mountain Grove. She was a graduate of West Hazleton High School, Class of 1972, and attended McCann School of Business.
She worked as a clerk-typist at Penn State Hazleton until she retired.
Deborah was a lifelong dog parent, raising mostly dachshunds. She was currently "mom" to Jame, Micah, Caleb, Bear and Sophie. She loved the breed and had a great collection of dachshund items.
In addition to her furry babies, she will be greatly missed by her husband, Robert J. Schoppe, with whom she celebrated 41 years of marriage on April 12; and a sister-in-law, Debbie Walker, Ocala, Fla.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her uncle, Henry Skoff; and aunt, Dorothy Nelson.
At her request, there will be no services.
Heller Funeral Home LLC, Nescopeck, is entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Hazleton Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 481, Hazleton, PA 18201.
Online messages of comfort may be sent to [email protected]
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 23, 2020