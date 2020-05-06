|
Deborah L. Kennedy, 58, of Harveys Lake passed away Sunday evening in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Thomas J. and Margaret (Swainbank) Mitchell.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband; and a brother, Ronald Mitchell.
Surviving are her sons, Patrick Kennedy, Harveys Lake; Joseph Kennedy, Plymouth; a daughter, Anna R. Kennedy, Wilkes-Barre; and sisters, Pamela Mitchell, Wilkes-Barre; Nancy Mitchell, Wilkes-Barre; and Janet Mitchell, Scranton. Also surviving are three grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Services and burial will be held at the discretion of the family.
McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
