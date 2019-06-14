|
Debra J. Bogansky, 69, of Freeland passed away Thursday morning at the Residential Health Care Group, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Naomi (Snyder) Bell.
She was of the Catholic faith.
Debra was a member of Freeland Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5010.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were a son, Keith Bogansky: a brother, David Bell: and a sister, Freda Petrushka.
Surviving are her husband, George, at home; a son, Todd M. Bogansky, Freeland; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private, followed by burial in the Freeland Cemetery.
McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 14, 2019