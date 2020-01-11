|
Debra J. Gonzalez, 61, of Hazleton, died Wednesday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.
She was born in Manhattan, N.Y., the daughter of the late Charles Albert and Judith Maria Rivera Roy. Debbie was a member of Most Precious Blood Church.
Debbie grew up in Long Island but after starting a family she moved to Hazleton to have better opportunities. Her desire to pursue her goals took her to beautician school so she could further support her family.
At the early age of 36, Debbie was diagnosed with Lupus. She earned the nickname, "energizer bunny," for always beating the odds of what the doctors would tell her. After facing multiple health issues, Debbie became a homemaker, living in Hazleton with her husband, Edgar, and her grandson, Chad Gonzalez. She was the mother and wife who dedicated her life to her family and their futures. She embodied the definition of selflessness. She fought to ensure that her that all her children and grandchildren had a good home and their needs met, even at the extreme cost to her own well-being.
She loved the simple things in life like Tweety Bird, blue jays, roses and jelly covered chocolates. Debbie is at peace now in the Lord's hands and is rejoining her parents and grandparents. She will be missed by all.
She is survived by her children, Jason Hazzard, San Diego; Nicholas Gonzalez and his wife, Amanda, Acworth, Ga.; Samantha Gonzalez, Wilkes-Barre; sister, Judith Roy, Brooklyn, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Chad Gonzalez, Benjamin Hazzard, Ryan Petrulsky and Peyton Fleig; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Most Precious Blood Roman Catholic Church, Fourth and Seybert streets, Hazleton, with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Friends and relatives may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542-544 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 11, 2020