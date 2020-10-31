|
Debra M. Sharkey
October 30, 2020
Debra M. (Debbie) Sharkey, 64 of West Hazleton, passed away late Friday evening at her home, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family.
Born and raised in Tresckow, she was the daughter of the late Cletus and Johanna (Seamon) Wisemiller. She was a graduated of West Hazleton High School, class of 1974, and currently was employed by the Hazleton Area School District.
Debbie was a devout Catholic and attended mass regularly. Currently she was a parishioner of Holy Name of Jesus Parish, West Hazleton, and a former member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, West Hazleton.
One of Debbie's favorite daily activities was connecting with her many friends on facebook or as she called it "the Book". She Shared family photos, funny stories, and recipes.
Debbie was an extraordinary woman. To know Debbie, was to love her. She was good natured and had such a zest for life. Her personality was infectious. She brought joy to many with her sense of humor and sarcasm. She could light up any room she entered. If you crossed paths with Debbie at any point in you day, you were sure to laugh and walk away with a smile. She loved fiercely. She opened her home and heart to many, always welcoming all of her children's friends into her home. At family gatherings, you could be sure to find Debbie interacting with all the kids and jumping into play with them.
Above all, Debbie adored her family. Soon after she met her husband William, they
started their family. While her children were growing up, she was a stay at home mom. Something she would often say she wouldn't trade for anything in the world. She loved being home with her kids. Any chance she had she would talk about her love for her family. She was without a doubt the rock of her family. She had a remarkable bond with her sister Judy. They would talk countless times a day. Her grandchildren were the absolute light of her life. They loved having sleepovers at Mom Moms. When they showed up at her home, she would drop everything she was doing to play with them, watch a movie, or cook them a delicious meal. Nothing was ever too much for her precious grandbabies. Debbie loved and spoiled her little dog Piper. Throughout her sickness at home, Piper would cuddle up next to her and not leave her side.
Debbie touched the lives of many people. During this difficult time in the world, may we all take a lesson from Debbie, and be a bit more like her; good natured, fun loving and family oriented.
Preceding in death were her parents Cletus and Johanna Wisemiller.
Surviving is her husband and soulmate William Sharkey, her cherished children, Stacey M. McGlone and husband Mike, Mary Beth Sharkey, Patrick Sharkey and wife Amy, and William Sharkey, Jr. and wife Nicole. Treasured grandchildren, Connor Sharkey, Mollie McGlone, Isabella Sharkey and Gavin Sharkey., and loving sister Judith Piscura and husband Thomas and nephew Thomas Piscura.
All services will be private. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Name of Jesus Parish, West Hazleton and interment will follow in St. Michael's cemetery, Tresckow.
Memorial donations may be made to Holy Name of Jesus Capital Campaign 213 West Green St. West Hazleton, Pa 18202. Or Marian Catholic High School, 166 Marian Avenue, Tamaqua, PA. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Celebrations of Debbie's Life will be held at a future date.
Arrangements under the direction of the Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home, Inc 532 N. Vine Street, Hazleton.
To leave a sympathy message please visit our website at www.conahanfuneralhome.com