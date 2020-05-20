|
|
Debra S. Seo, 63, of Lincoln Street, Hazleton, died Monday morning at home.
Born in Hazleton on April 10, 1957, she was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hazleton.
Following high school graduation at Hazleton High School, she attended Penn State University, of which she was a graduate.
Preceding her in death was her mother, Marion Seo.
Surviving are her father, Louis V. Seo; brother, Tony Seo and his wife, Johana, Palmerton; sister, Kathy Perchak and her husband, Joe, Hazleton; brother, Donald Seo and his wife, Elizabeth, New Mexico; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations to Christ Lutheran Church, 210 W. Green St., Hazleton, PA 18201, are welcomed by the family.
Due to the current restrictions, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family through their Hazle Chapel, Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 20, 2020