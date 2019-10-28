|
|
Delsa M. Rosello, 83, of Hazle Twp., passed away Thursday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.
Born in the Dominican Republic, she was the daughter of the late Juan and Ramona Jimenez Borges.
Delsa was a member of Annunciation Parish at St. Gabriel's Church, Hazleton.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, Rafael, on Oct. 9, 2010; and a son, Hector Rosello.
Surviving are her beloved children, Evelyn Rosello, Miami, Fla.; Armando Rosello, Manhattan, N.Y.; Ramona Rosello, Bronx, N.Y.; Robin Rosello, Bronx, N.Y.; Helen Rosello, West Palm Beach, Fla.; Robin Rosello Jr., Hazleton; Moses Duke Rosello, Brooklyn, N.Y.; Roman Ramon Rivera, Miami, Fla.; D'Angela Rosello, Manhattan, N.Y.; and Delchie Rosello, Manhattan, N.Y.; brothers and sister, Juanita Jimenez and Andre Jimenez, both of the Dominican Republic; and Jose Rafael Jimenez, Hazleton; and 11 grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St Gabriel's Church, Hazleton.
Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 28, 2019