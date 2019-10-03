|
Denise C. (Martinkovic) Rank, 68, of North Wales, a former special education teacher, passed away in the presence of her family after a fierce and courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer Sunday in Abington-Jefferson Hospital, Lansdale.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Mary (Osadchy) Martinkovic.
She graduated from Hazleton High School in 1969 and earned her bachelor's degree in education at Bloomsburg State College in 1973, where she was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority. She earned her Master of Education degree at Trenton State College, continuing her education at St. Joseph's University, where her concentration was on the Holocaust.
She taught for nearly 40 years, starting her career in an extremely challenging year-round position at Eastern State School and Hospital, Philadelphia, followed by teaching special education classes in Pennridge and Philadelphia public schools.
She had the utmost patience, with an ability to use traditional approaches as well as developing innovative methods of her own for her students with learning difficulties. She was "tickled pink" whenever former students saw her in local stores and restaurants where they worked, excitedly running up to her and thanking her for helping them become such self-sufficient, fine adults.
Ms. Rank was an avid volunteer for so many causes and was a fighter of justice for our country, animals and nature.
She is survived by her brothers and sisters: Nancy Ward and her husband, Larry, Johnstown; Steven Martinkovic, Hazleton; Karen Martinkovic, North Wales; and several nieces, nephews and cousins of the Gans, Moisey and Osadchy families.
Visitation for her Hazleton area family and friends is from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at St. John Bosco Church, Conyngham, followed by a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass.
A celebration of life and tree-planting ceremony for all of her other friends who have become family will be held Nov. 2 in North Wales.
The interment of ashes will be private.
In lieu of flowers, an offering would be appreciated in Denise's name to the .
"Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away." - Maya Angelou.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 3, 2019