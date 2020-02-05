Home

Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
1730 Fowler Ave.
Berwick, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
1730 Fowler Ave.
Berwick, PA
Dennis Horsefield


1959 - 2020
Dennis Horsefield Obituary
Dennis Horsefield, 60, of Berwick died Sunday in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, after a six-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born Aug. 10, 1959, in Berwick, he was the son of the late Paul and Charlotte (Ridall) Horsefield.

Surviving are his wife of 25 years, the former Mary Susan Uhrin; and his two sons, Tyler Horsefield and Austin Horsefield, both of Berwick.

A visitation will be held Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1730 Fowler Ave., Berwick, with the Very Rev. Francis J. Tamburro, V.F., his pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Berwick.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Horsefield family toward their children's education.

Arrangements are under the direction of Mayo Funeral Home Inc., Berwick.

For additional information or to send online condolences, visit www.mayofh.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 5, 2020
