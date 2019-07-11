Home

Dennis L. Stanczyk

Dennis L. Stanczyk Obituary
Dennis L. Stanczyk, 65, of Shenandoah passed away peacefully Tuesday evening at the Shenandoah Senior Living Community, Shenandoah.

Born in Shenandoah on Nov. 29, 1953, he was a son of the late John and Eleanor (Nedinsky) Stanczyk.

He attended J.W. Cooper High School, Shenandoah.

Dennis was a decorated U.S. Air Force veteran, having served his country during the Vietnam War era.

He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, formerly St. George's Parish, and the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Shenandoah.

Dennis was a man with an enormous heart, always willing to help others. Above all, he cherished the time spent with his family and friends.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his sister, Theresa Santella.

Surviving are his three sisters, Rita Karlavage, Shenandoah, with whom he resided; Susan Schegan and her husband, David, Hazleton; and Lisa Breznik and her husband, Frank, Shenandoah; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and many friends.

Religious services will be held Monday at 12:30 p.m. from Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Sister Patricia Weidman, CSA, will officiate.

Interment with military honors will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

A visitation will be held Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements.

To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.

Published in Standard-Speaker on July 11, 2019
