Diane M. Bevan Agosti, 85, of Lake Hauto, Nesquehoning, passed away Friday in St. Luke's Hospital, Coaldale.
Born in Pottsville on March 10, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Russell C. and Hazel Sheehan Bevan. She was the wife of the late Ermano Ottavio "Herman" Agosti, who passed away in 2018.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Hazel Bevan Moran; and six brothers, T. Russell, William, Robert and James, J. Richard and Donald Bevan.
She was a 1951 graduate of Pottsville Area High School, a homemaker, and co-owner of the former Hometown, Mahanoy City and Weatherly IGAs.
Surviving are her daughter, Patricia Marie Confer, wife of Gregory J. "Fred," Tamaqua; sons, Joseph E. Agosti and his partner, Catherine Melfi, Millsboro, Del.; James C. Agosti and his wife, Tracy, Tamaqua; Steven M. Agosti and his wife, Colleen, Tuscarora; Robert J. Agosti and his wife, Linda, Lake Hauto; grandchildren, Adam, Olivia, Abbigale, Tavio, Ava, Steven, David, Anthony, Nico, Gianna, Dante, Gregory, Salina and her husband, Tony Stanell; Dominick and his wife, Mindy, and great-granddaughter, Parker; Kassandra her husband, Joe Kayes, and his son, Korbyn; and many nieces and nephews and friends.
A member of St. John XXIII Roman Catholic Church, Tamaqua, Diane was passionately involved in her community from the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, which she was a member since 1955, to attending countless sporting events of her own children, her grandchildren, as well as many others who also called her Nana. Diane was the matriarch of her family and mother to all. She will be missed by all.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. John XXIII R.C. Church, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua, with Monsignor Thomas Baddick officiating.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Beta Sigma Phi members are invited to participate in a service at 5:30 p.m.
There will be no morning calling hours.
Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Tamaqua.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Torchbearer Theta Sorority , C/O Sharon Connely, 633 Arlington St., Tamaqua, PA 18252.
Registry and condolences may be signed at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 2, 2020