Diane Mary Logerfo, 59, of Sugarloaf Twp. passed away Saturday evening at Ridgeview Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Shenandoah.
Born in Ashland on June 12, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Mary (Broderick) Jones and spent the past 20 years in Sugarloaf Twp.
Diane worked for Eisers, Hazleton, and later for Forbo Industries, Humboldt, until her retirement.
She was a member of St. John Bosco Roman Catholic Church, Sugarloaf Twp.
She attended Ritz Escoffier culinary school, Paris, France, where she perfected her cooking skills. Diane also enjoyed traveling and gardening, but most of all adored being a mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her loving husband of 20 years, John Logerfo, whom she married Oct. 9, 1999; two daughters, Portia Dyszel, Mahanoy City; and Talia Logerfo, Sugarloaf Twp.; two grandchildren, Blayze and Urijah Fazio; three sisters, Kathy Bonner and her husband, Francis, Ashland; Carol Lynch, Pottsville; and Barbara Wilkinson and her husband, Ron, Girardville; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved therapy dog, Stella.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately in St. John Bosco R.C. Church, Sugarloaf Twp.
Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Liver Foundation at www.liverfoundation.org.
Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 31, 2020