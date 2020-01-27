|
|
Dianne S. Curry, RN, BC, MSN, C, passed away Friday.
Born in Hazleton on March 12, 1946, she was the eldest child of the late Anthony (Lindy) Swetz and Mary Ellen Kakalicek Swetz, Oneida.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth M. Curry; sister, Susan Kitlan and her husband, Emil, Evans, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dianne was predeceased by her husband, Richard; her son, Christopher; and brothers, Lawrence and David.
Dianne graduated from West Hazleton High School in 1963. She received her nursing diploma in 1966 from Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, and a bachelor's and master's degree in nursing from College Misericordia in 1987 and 1992. She was a member of honors societies throughout.
Her last position held was in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District as a school nurse.
Dianne was a member of the Luzerne County Nurses Association. She was also a member of the Pennsylvania Nurses Association where she served as secretary, legislative chair and president; she was elected to three terms on the nominating committee. Dianne served on the Pennsylvania Political Nursing Network, and two terms on the Pennsylvania State Nurses Association board of directors as secretary.
As a member of the American Nurses Association, Dianne was nationally board certified as a community health nurse, with a specialty in school nursing. She served on the American Nurses Credentialing Center committee of the school nurse exam and lastly as chairwoman of the board of credentialing for community health nursing.
As a member of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, she actively served on the local and state levels. As a member of the northeast region of the department of pupil services, school nursing section, she served as president of the region and served a term as vice president of the state nursing section.
Dianne published several articles in the Pennsylvania Nurses Association Journal and was a member of Who's Who in American Nursing. She was an advocate for nursing and a leader among her peers. Dianne loved learning, valued education and was a very loving and caring person.
Dianne volunteered at Hospice of the Sacred Heart for more than 10 years and volunteered with the Sisters of Mercy. She cherished Misericordia University and was a member of the alumni association and chair of development and marketing Committees. She received the Alumni Medallion Award in 2012 for proficiency in nursing practice.
For the last year, her daughter, Elizabeth, was always present in her time of need. She wishes to express her gratitude to Dr. Patrick Kerrigan and Hospice of The Sacred Heart for their exceptional care. Thank you is not enough for all you have done. I know during this difficult time, you are all grieving with me.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in University Chapel, Mercy Hall, 24 Founders Circle, Dallas. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dianne's memory may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart or Misericordia University, Office of Development, 301 Lake St., Dallas, PA 18612.
Arrangements are by Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc. Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 27, 2020