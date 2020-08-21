Home

Services
Damiano Funeral Home
24 E Blaine St
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
(570) 929-2820
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of All Saints
McAdoo, PA
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020
Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Cemetery
McAdoo, PA
View Map

Dolores A. "Dolly" Ritz

Dolores A. "Dolly" Ritz Obituary

Dolores A. "Dolly" Ritz, 82, of West Hazleton passed away suddenly Thursday evening in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

Born in Mahanoy City, she was the daughter of the late John and Bernice (Dembowski) Rodriguez.

She was a member of Church of All Saints, McAdoo.

Prior to retiring, Dolores was employed at Pocono Knitting Factory, Hazleton.

Dolores was an avid bingo player. She enjoyed crocheting canvas crosses for her family and friends. She also loved crossword puzzles and game shows. Dolores was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be sadly missed.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Louis F. Ritz Sr.; brothers, Joseph, John Jr., Victor and Raymond Rodriguez; sister, Frances Salvadore; and son-in-law, Walter Farraday Jr.

Surviving are her daughter, Lynda Berdan and husband, Thomas, Reading; son, Louis F. Ritz Jr. and wife, Marybeth, West Hazleton; daughters, LouAnn Farraday, Hazleton; Lisaann Ritz, Hazleton; and Leeann Shulenski and husband, Larry, West Hazleton; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Edward Rodriguez, Nuremburg; and many nieces and nephews.

Her funeral will be held Tuesday. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in Church of All Saints, McAdoo.

Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Cemetery, McAdoo.

No public calling hours will be held.

Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianof

hinc.com.


