Dolores Cecilia (Kubik) Flaim of West Hazleton was called to the Lord on Friday peacefully at home with Rosary in hand.
She was born Dec. 1, 1932, in West Hazleton, the daughter of Elizabeth Kubik. She was a 1951 graduate of West Hazleton High School and was a member of Holy Rosary Church.
Preceding her in death was her husband John, to whom she was married over 50 years, and daughter Elizabeth "Libby" Flaim. Also surviving are brothers, Martin, Joseph and Michael Kubik; and sisters, Mary Forte, Pauline Mohan and Anna Redner. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She is survived by loving children, Lynn Sadak and husband, Fred, West Hazleton; John Flaim and wife, Ann, Ephrata; Lori Chupela and husband, Ralph, Drums; Thomas Flaim and wife, Brenda, Drums; James Flaim and wife, Jamie, West Hazleton; Kathleen Rickard and husband, Chris, Orwigsburg; grandchildren, Christian (Beth) Sadak, Seattle, Wash.; Tara (John) Oros, Valley Forge; Courtney Sadak, Jim Thorpe; Michael Flaim, Rhode Island; Emily (Ian) Torp, Doylestown; Joseph, Matthew, Nicholas, Nathan and Natalie Flaim, Ephrata; Destinee Zablocki, Allentown; Ariel Zablocki, Jackson, Wyo.; Olivia Flaim, Annapolis, Md.; Laura Flaim, Manayunk; Casey Flaim, Conyngham; Sebastian (Nayeli) Solana-Flaim, Dickson City; Nolen Flaim, West Hazleton; Caroline, Colin and Cael Rickard, Orwigsburg; great-grandchildren, John and Lauren Oros; and Maeve Sadak; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Dorie, as she was lovingly known by her many friends and family, was well-loved by all. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, a woman of unwavering faith, a companion/caretaker to many, a "jack of all trades," a fantastic cook and baker, a gardener, puzzle lover, a great story teller and an avid card player to name some of her many talents.
For over 60 years, the Card Club Girls met weekly. Their unbelievable adventures, the joyous memories and the tearful trials would fill novels. Over those 60 years, they have created a family few have the opportunity to experience.
She has blessed her family, both immediate and extended, with loving memories, adventures, vacations and special holidays. In Dorie's house, there was always room at the table for more and you never left hungry.
Dorie's love for life and appreciation of the little things like enjoying the first snowfall of the season, sunrises, sunsets, seeing the robins and hearing the geese return at spring and teaching children to blow bubbles from the shoots of chives will live on in the heart of all who knew and loved her. Say a prayer for Dorie and toast to a life well lived.
A Mass of Remembrance will be celebrated at a future date.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 5, 2020