Dolores Corinchock, 89, a longtime resident of the Hometown section of Tamaqua, passed away peacefully Sunday at Fritzingertown Senior Living Community in Drums, Luzerne County.
Dolores was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife and mother. She was born June 1, 1930, in Morea (Brooklyn), Schuylkill County, daughter of the late Casimir and Eva (Wengryn) Sagan.
Widow of Michael "Harmonica Mike" Corinchock, to whom she was married for 68 years, she was also predeceased by brothers, Henry, John and Paul Sagan.
Dolores graduated from the former Mahanoy Twp. High School and derived much happiness from caring for her family and home.
She is survived by sons, Michael J. (Judy A. Rhoades), Morea; and Paul G. (Liz O'Malley), Tamaqua; daughter, Carol A. (Alex S.) Tallick, Harrisburg; and granddaughters, Kristen Corinchock Milam, Fountain Springs; Lori Corinchock, Ashland; Nicole Corinchock (Neil E.) Lipinsky, Allentown; and Alexa L. Tallick (Garett) Bulatovic, Harrisburg. Dolores is also survived by great-grandchildren, Gretta, Maksim and Kaia.
A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. from St. Mary's Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, 210 W. Blaine St., McAdoo. Panachida services will precede, with the Rev. D. George Worschak to officiate.
Visitation prior to the services will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of worship.
Burial will be at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Burma Road, Mahanoy City.
Arrangements are being handled by E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tamaqua.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in Dolores's memory to Fritzingertown Senior Living Community, 159 S. Old Turnpike Road, Drums, PA 18222-1726; or the , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110-9378.
The family extends heartfelt gratitude for the outstanding care and compassion given to Dolores for the past 14 years by the doctors, nurses and ancillary staff of Fritzingertown Senior Living Community.
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Dolores may be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 8, 2019