Dolores Cusatis

Obituary Condolences Dolores Cusatis, 91, passed peacefully from this earth on Tuesday, surrounded by her loving daughters.



Born in Hazleton, she was a daughter of the late Margaret Antonelli Avillion and Frank Avillion.



She worked for PPL as a meter tester and later for Dorothy Throne Embroidery and Mountain City Garments. Dolores lived in Hazleton until 2014 before moving to Keystone Villa Retirement Community in Ephrata to be closer to her daughters.



Always active, she enjoyed gardening, walking and swimming. She was a 500- mile certificate holder in the Red Cross "Swim and Stay Fit" program, having completed more than 850 miles. She taught swimming for the Police Athletic League for over 30 years and was a Girl Scout leader at Diamond Methodist Church in the mid-1960s.



She was the wife of the late Dominic J. "Chubby" Cusatis, who died in 1999, shortly after they celebrated their 50th anniversary.



She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Warble Maguire, wife of Leo, of Elizabethtown; and Elaine Lupco, wife of Jack, of Sinking Spring; her devoted niece, Karen Klapac and husband, Jack, of Hazleton; her grandson, Alex Lupco, of Sinking Spring; sister, Agatha Mooney, of Pottsville; and nephews, Charles Zaremba, of Hazleton; and Thomas Mooney, of Pottsville.



She was predeceased by sisters, Mary Delmonico and Rose Zaremba, and nephew, Anthony "Tony" Delmonico, all of Hazleton.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church, 750 N. Vine St., Hazleton. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.



The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the Mass on Saturday in the church.



Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences can be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.



The family would like to thank the devoted staff at Keystone Villa and at Hospice & Community Care for their loving care during Dolores' final days.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Dolores' name to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to Hazleton Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 481, Hazleton, PA 18201.

