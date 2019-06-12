Home

Damiano Funeral Home
24 E Blaine St
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
(570) 929-2820
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Damiano Funeral Home
24 E Blaine St
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Damiano Funeral Home
24 E Blaine St
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
Dolores E. Shoup

Dolores E. Shoup Obituary
Dolores E. Shoup, 90, formerly of Shenandoah, passed away Tuesday morning in Hometown Nursing Center where she was resident of 10 years.

Born in Ringtown, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Emma Zarembo.

Prior to retiring, Dolores was employed in the Shenandoah area garment industry for 38 years.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were brothers, Ralph and Robert Zarembo; and sister, Darlene Fisher.

Surviving are her daughter, Gloria Knepper and husband, Bruce, of Audenried; granddaughter, Christine Zipovsky and husband Kenneth; grandson, Joseph Nester and wife, Christine; great-grandchildren Courtney, Brittany and Owen; and nieces and nephew also survive.

The Rev. Jane Hess will conduct the funeral service Friday at 11 a.m. at the Damiano Funeral Home, Inc., Blaine and Cleveland streets, McAdoo. Interment will follow in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.

A calling hour will be held Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home.

Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 12, 2019
