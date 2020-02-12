|
|
Dolores Estelle "Dee" Fox, 83, of Bellevue, Idaho and formerly of West Hazleton, passed away Feb. 1 at the home of her son, Tommy Richardson, following a lengthy struggle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Lou Gehrig's disease).
She was born Oct. 21, 1936, in Sugarloaf Twp., the daughter of Joseph James Gardy and Stella Violet Koslosky Gardy.
Dee was raised in Pennsylvania, where she attended West Hazleton High School. She also attended business school post-graduation.
She raised four children, Jimmy, Joseph, Deborah and Tommy.
Dolores is survived by three sons and their wives, Jimmy and Lisa Richardson, Tioga; Joseph Richardson, West Hazleton; Tommy and Patricia Richardson, Bellevue, Idaho; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; abd her sister, Anna Seroka, Ventura, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Stella; her husband, Robert; daughter, Deborah; and daughter-in-law, Carol.
Dee will be remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood River Chapel of Hailey, Idaho, www.woodriverchapel.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 12, 2020