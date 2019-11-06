|
Dolores J. Gordner, 84, of Hazleton, died Saturday in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.
She was born in Hazleton, the daughter of the late Andrew and Susan (Zapack) Voytek.
She was a member of the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph.
Dolores will be missed by family and friends and was known for her chicken wings and beer.
Prior to retiring, she was employed as a seamstress in the local garment industry.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Curtis "Red" Gordner; a daughter, Linda Gordner; and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Gloria Rossi, Weatherly; brother, Michael Voytek, South Carolina; sister, Emma Roman and her husband, Frank; two grandchildren, Amanda Cusatis and Philip Rumble; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph, Hazleton.
Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Slovak Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 6, 2019