Dolores L. Hartman, 75, of Pine Grove, passed away on Friday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill East Norwegian Street.
Born on Dec. 14, 1943, in Schuylkill County, she was a daughter of the late Carmen Sr. and Helen Lazur Forke.
She was a graduate of Mahanoy Area High School.
Dolores worked as a bookkeeper for Lynn Ladder & Scaffolding Co. in Orwigsburg.
She was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 33 years, David E. Hartman, and a sister, Marlene Abrams.
Surviving are a son, Christopher, and wife, Tracy Hartman, Pine Grove; a daughter, Stephanie, and husband, Brian Koval of Manassas, Va.; four grandchildren, Samantha and Nathan Hartman, Oliver and Grace Koval; a sister, Elizabeth Shickora, Quakake, and a brother, Carmen Forke, II, also of Quakake.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, 201 Randal St., Schuylkill Haven with Monsignor Edward Zemanik officiating. There will be a visitation preceding the Mass, beginning at 9 a.m. After Mass, interment will follow in St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made in her memory to St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, 201 Randel St. Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972.
The H. L. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 20, 2019