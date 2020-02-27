Home

Damiano Funeral Home
24 E Blaine St
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
(570) 929-2820
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of All Saints
McAdoo, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of All Saints
McAdoo, PA
Dolores L. McAloose

Dolores L. McAloose Obituary
Dolores L. McAloose, 86, of McAdoo passed away Tuesday afternoon at her home.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Theresa (Friendy) Bonafair.

She was a member of Church of All Saints, McAdoo.

Prior to retiring, Dolores was employed as a nurse with the former Hazleton General Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital, Hazleton.

Dolores enjoyed taking trips to the Atlantic City casinos. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, and will be sadly missed.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Thomas "Scoops" McAloose; and sisters, Marion Potzner, Theresa Prekopa and Eleanor LaBraico.

Surviving are her daughters, Janine O'Hazzo, McAdoo; and Jennifer Culp and husband, Gregg, Avoca; grandchildren, Gina Callavini and husband, Chris, and Bobby and Thomas O'Hazzo; great-grandchildren, Sophia and Avery; sister, Lucille Parrell, McAdoo, and nieces and nephews.

Her funeral will be held Monday.  Monsignor William Baker will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Church of All Saints, McAdoo.

Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, McAdoo.

A calling hour will be held Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church.

Memorial donations may be made to at .

Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 27, 2020
