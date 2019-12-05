|
Dolores L. Puhak, 93, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning at her home after spending the Thanksgiving holiday surrounded by her loving children, their spouses and her grandchildren.
Over the past two years, she faced the challenge of a debilitating stroke and set an example of courage, faith and perseverance.
She was born in Hazleton, the daughter of the late Peter and Adeline (Petrill) Sidari.
She was a member of St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, Hazleton.
Dolores attended Most Precious Blood grade school and was a 1944 graduate of Hazleton High School. She attended and graduated from Dunbarton College of the Holy Cross, Washington, D.C., and went on to earn degrees in sociology and psychology from Duquesne University, Pittsburgh.
She was a social worker for Catholic Charities prior to her marriage.
She was active in a number of community service groups and clubs throughout her life, including volunteer work with Meals on Wheels, The Salvation Army and CCD instruction at her parish.
Through her long life's example, Dolores left an exceptional and beautiful legacy of kindness, compassion and love. She was devoted to her husband, family, extended family, friends and especially her grandchildren.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, George Puhak Jr., in 2013; and siblings, Mary Fedullo, Nan Jurasik, Theresa Farkus and attorney Anthony Sidari. She was the last surviving member of her parents and siblings.
She is survived by her children, Dr. George Puhak and his wife, Mary Lynn (Konarski), Conyngham; Celine Puhak, Hazleton; Mary Louise Dotter and her husband, Lee Dotter, Hazleton; Robert Puhak and his wife, Lori (Ricci), Cranford, N.J.; and Nicholas Puhak and his fiancée, Christine Pelot, Drums; eight grandchildren, George, Michael and Matthew Puhak; Andrew and James Dotter; and Janine, Robert and Alex Puhak; sister-in-law, Claire (Puhak) Chovanes, Huff; brother-in-law, Monsignor Nicholas Puhak, Drums; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. John's B.C. Church, East 20th Street, Hazleton, with Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial.
Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Friends and relatives may call Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made in her name to St. John's B.C. Church or the Salesian Missions.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 5, 2019