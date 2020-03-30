Home

Damiano Funeral Home
Dolores L. Sheeto

Dolores L. Sheeto Obituary
Dolores L. Sheeto, 89, of McAdoo, passed away Saturday at The Manor at St. Luke Village, Hazleton.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Dill Swantek.

She was a member of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish at the Church of St. Joseph, Hazleton.

Prior to retiring, Dolores was employed in the area garment industry.

Dolores was a member of the Prime Timers of McAdoo and the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union. She was active in her church parish preparing food and baked goods.

She was the last surviving member of her parents and siblings. Dolores was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and will be sadly missed.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Joseph P. Sheeto Sr.; granddaughter, Tammy Sheeto; brothers, John and Robert Swantek; and sisters, Elizabeth Swirble, Bernadette Higgins and Maria Skokowski.

Surviving are her sons, Joseph P. Sheeto Jr. and longtime companion, Judy Brugger, Hazleton; and Richard J. Sheeto and wife, Margaret, McAdoo; grandchildren, Joseph P. Sheeto, III and companion, Kristi Thrash, Jennifer Sheeto and Alicia Sheeto-Dunsavage and husband, David; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Sheeto, and Ellie and Claire Dunsavage; and nieces and nephews also survive.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Ss. Cyril and Methodius Church, Hazleton. Interment will follow in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.

Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 30, 2020
