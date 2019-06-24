Services McNulty Funeral Home 494 E Butler Dr Freeland , PA 18224 (570) 636-3330 Dolores M. Kanuck

Obituary Condolences Dolores M. Kanuck, 84, of Freeland passed away peacefully Sunday surrounded by her family at her home.



Born in Sandy Run on Aug. 12, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Margaret Havrilla Kondrach.



She was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Freeland, where she was active in the Altar and Rosary Society, former director of the choir and former choir member of St. John's B.C. Church, Hazleton.



Dolores was a 1952 graduate of Freeland High School.



Before retiring, she was employed in the local garment industry and was a telephone operator for the former Bell Telephone, Freeland.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her brother, John, Levittown; and sister, Sister Leonora (Irene), the Order of St. Basil the Great, Uniontown.



Surviving are her husband, John, of 57 years; children, John Michael and his wife, Diane, Freeland; Donna Marie Mellinger and her husband, Matthew, Allentown; and Deborah Anne Rollman and her husband, Gerald, Harrisburg; grandchildren, Zachary and Jacob Rollman, Matthew and Adam Mellinger and Tabatha Mary Kanuck.



The funeral will be held Thursday at 9 a.m. from McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, with the Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary's B.C. Church, Freeland.



Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.



Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 8 to 9 a.m.

