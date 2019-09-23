|
Dolores M. McCluskey, 91, of Hazleton passed away Saturday night at Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hazle Twp.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Emma Dezagottis Cortello and was a member of Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church, Hazleton.
She was a 1945 graduate of Hazleton High School and was an active member of the reunion committee. She was a seamstress for many years in the local garment industry and was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union. In 1972, she founded Jean Ann Bridal Shop and, after 20 years, she retired and went on to assist other local bridal shops with alterations.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Edward P. McCluskey, in 2016; sisters, Eleanore Senape and Tessie Martini; and brother, James "Sonny" Cortello.
Surviving are her son, Edward McCluskey, Hazleton; daughter, Jean Ann Gallagher and her husband, Joseph, Hazleton; grandchildren, Jeffry Gallagher, and Joy Gallagher and her husband, Jason Stephens; and several nieces and nephews.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church. The burial will be in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church, 750 N. Vine St., Hazleton, or to the charity of one's own choice.
Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 23, 2019