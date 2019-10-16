Home

Services
Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc
542-544 N Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-3341
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc
542-544 N Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
View Map

Dolores M. McGuire

Dolores M. McGuire Obituary
Dolores M. "Cookie" McGuire, 62, of Hazleton died early Monday morning at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

She was born in Morristown, N.J., the daughter of the late Vincent and Catherine (McAdams) McGuire.

Prior to retiring, she was employed as a cafeteria aide for Morris County, N.J.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Thomas, Mary and Diana McGuire.

She is survived by her two sisters, Dorothy Kenner and her husband, George, with whom she resided; and Deborah Mauro, and her husband Anthony, Ocala, Fla.; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great nephews.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend the viewing, which will be held Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 16, 2019
