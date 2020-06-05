|
Dolores Mhley, 88, of Hazleton passed away Tuesday at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Girardville, the daughter of the late Anthony and Beatrice (Konas) Swenson. Dolores was of the Catholic Faith.
After graduating from Hazleton High School, she became a lab tech for Hazleton General Hospital. Because of her love of reading, her career focused on books working at the Hazleton Public Library and then as an interlibrary loan technician at Penn State University, Hazleton Campus, until her retirement.
Dolores enjoyed watching Penn State football, the Pittsburgh Steelers, going to casinos and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Gabriel Mhley DDS; her son, Gabriel Mhley; son-in-law, John Wesner; and recently her brother, Raymond Swenson.
She is survived by children, Judy Wesner, McAdoo; Lori Kempchinsky and her husband, Michael, Drums; Michael Mhley and companion, Todd Conner, Florida; Tony Mhley, Hazleton; Andrew Mhley and companion, Diana Barna, Hazleton; nine grandchildren, Keith Mhley and wife, Alicia; Nicholas Mhley and wife, Vikki; Justin Mhley and wife, Christina; Daniel Mhley and wife, Kimberly; Christopher Mhley and wife, Jessica; Andrew Mhley Jr. and wife, Cassidy; and Mikel, Chelsea and Andrew Kempchinsky.; seven great-grandchildren, Kiersy, Avalyn, Logan, Liam, Gabriella, Lucas and Gavin Mhley; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers and food, donations in Dolores's memory to Foundation 58, P.O. Box 382, Hazleton, PA 18201, or at www.58Cares.org would be appreciated by the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, and will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 5, 2020