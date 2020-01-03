|
|
Dolores R. Gallucci, 81, of Freeland passed away Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Adelide (Snyder) Yablonski.
She enjoyed the oldies, Motown and doo-wop music, cooking, goodies, watching TV and doing wood search puzzles.
Surviving are her sons, James Fisher Jr.; and Ryan and his wife, Judy; daughters, Tammy Pavuk and her husband, Mike; Kelly Ruggio and her husband, Fred; and Devin Fisher; brother, Charles "Sonny" Yablonski Jr.; sister; Janet Lutz; grandchildren, Tiffany, Bobbie Lynn, Jennifer, Shannon, Cori Ann, Tara, Jennifer, Dylan, Jordan, Nathan, Caelyn and David Jr.; great-grandchildren, TJ, Tyler, Derek, Gianna, Cadence, Lennon, Bryson and Malex.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 3, 2020